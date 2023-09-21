Razor-Wielding Calverton Man Who 'Terrorized' Family, Disfigured Victim's Face Gets 18 Years

Guillermo Ayala Jr., age 30, of Calverton, was sentenced to 18 years behind bars in Suffolk County Court on Wednesday, Sept. 20.

According to prosecutors, Ayala and the mother of his children were returning home from dinner on Dec. 2, 2022, when Ayala began demanding that she show him her cell phone to see who she’d been talking to.

When she refused, Ayala continued driving around for hours, at one point pulling into a desolate area in Riverhead and choking her. He also held a razor blade to her throat and threatened to kill her unless she surrendered her phone.

The woman eventually convinced him to take her home.

Ayala’s anger escalated the following evening, when he showed up at the victim’s parents’ house and knocked on the door.

The woman’s stepmother opened the door and told Ayala to leave, but he pushed his way past her and entered the home.

Hearing the commotion, the woman’s father and uncle approached and demanded that Ayala leave. That’s when he punched her father and slashed his face with a razor blade.

When the victim’s uncle tried to pull Ayala off her father, Ayala slashed his face with the razor, causing a deep, 4.5-inch cut from the top of his forehead to the bottom of his jaw and continuing behind his ear, prosecutors said. The injury left his face permanently disfigured.

As the fight continued, Ayala bit both men on their arms, and slashed the victim’s aunt on her arm.

Suffolk County Police officers arrived to find the family holding Ayala on the ground, the razor blade still clutched in his hand.

“This defendant terrorized a family that was simply protecting a loved one from domestic abuse,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney.

“No family should have to confront such danger alone, and we will stand with our law enforcement partners to ensure that domestic abusers are held responsible for their actions.”

In August 2023, Ayala pleaded guilty to the following charges:

Burglary (felony)

Assault (felony)

Criminal obstruction of breathing (misdemeanor)

In addition to his time in prison, he must complete five years of post-release supervision.

