‘Pure Sunshine In Human Form’: Mother's Death Rattles Westhampton Community

Alice Eisenberg, like many others, was shocked by the sudden death of her friend Lauren Jill Delman Hanechak (or LJ, as friends knew her).

According to Eisenberg’s Facebook account, LJ was first brought to the hospital on Friday, June 9 for what she told friends was a “variety of very concerning” symptoms.

It was at the hospital that she was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia, a rare and aggressive form of cancer.

Four days after her diagnosis, LJ died.

She left behind her 10-year-old daughter Keely, who Eisenberg noted also lost her father Rob in March 2020.

Now orphaned, Eisenberg – who claims guardianship of Keely per LJ’s wishes – is doing everything she can to help support Keely through this tough time.

“We are all heartbroken for Keely,” she wrote in a GoFundMe created Friday, June 16. “[We] want to ensure that she has the support she needs.”

Right now, Keely is finishing out the school year and planning to go to summer camp as planned. However, Eisenberg wants to ensure that the 10-year-old’s immediate and future needs are met, including money for legal fees and a trust fund.

In the six days since the fundraiser launched, the community has rallied together just under $94,000 for Keely.

Many honored LJ’s passion for being a mother.

Friend Jennifer Harvey wrote in a post that her “love was unwavering and her heart vast. Most importantly, she was an incredible mom.”

Harvey implored her friends to contribute to help Keely in the wake of her mother’s passing, writing that she has a “kind, strong, loving, adventurous soul.”

“Pure sunshine in human form… that was LJ,” wrote GoFundMe donor Heather Wolters.

“I will miss you tremendously my beautiful friend. Rest easy that Keely has so many, to love and look after her, as you did us.”

“[LJ’s] dedication to her daughter and constant attentiveness for her to have the happiest childhood possible consumed her and was something so admirable and undeniable,” wrote donors Christine and Chris.

In addition to her role as a mother, LJ was remembered as an avid member of the community who gave back at every possible chance.

Christine and Chris noted that LJ was a frequent volunteer for “all the right reasons.”

“LJ will be missed tremendously and should be remembered for the unselfish acts all of us who were lucky enough to be a part of her life know and loved about her,” they wrote.

“She was a tremendous light…and that will be her legacy.”

To donate to the GoFundMe, click here.

