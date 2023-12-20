'Prepare For Bloodshed': 17-Year-Old Threatened Mass Shooting At School In Suffolk, DA Says

Suffolk County prosecutors said Sequoya High School in Holtsville was placed on lockdown on Wednesday, Dec. 13, after an anonymous email was sent to school administrators.

The email threatened a shooting and warned them to “prepare for bloodshed.”

Suffolk County Police detectives were able to trace the email to a home in Centereach, located roughly 15 minutes from the school.

On Saturday, Dec. 16, police arrested the teen suspect after he admitted to sending the threat, according to prosecutors.

During his conversation with detectives, he reportedly told them, “I can’t believe you guys found out it was me.”

A search of his home revealed that he had no firearms or weapons.

The teen was charged with making a threat of mass harm, a misdemeanor, and was referred to Family Court.

“Anyone thinking of sending an anonymous threat should be forewarned that with the technological abilities of the detectives from my office and the Suffolk County Police Department, we will find you and arrest you,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney.

“Unfortunately, under current state law, a mass shooting threat such as this cannot be prosecuted by my office and, as such, this juvenile will be referred to Family Court.”

