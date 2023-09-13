'Predatory Behavior': Chiropractor In Ronkonkoma Admits Touching 16-Year-Old Patient's Breasts

Ronald Bernardini, age 65, of Smithtown, pleaded guilty to endangering the welfare of a child in Suffolk County Court on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

Bernardino admitted that on Oct. 24, 2022, he saw the 16-year-old victim during a routine examination at his Lake Ronkonkoma office, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office.

The girl was brought into an exam room while her father was seen in another room. At some point, Bernardini “unnecessarily” brushed his hands against her breasts, prosecutors said.

Afterward, the victim immediately texted a friend and her father telling them of the abuse. She then called her mother, who contacted the police.

Bernardini was arrested the following day at his office.

“This defendant abused his position as a licensed chiropractor when he took advantage of an innocent patient to satisfy his own sexual interests,” said Suffolk County DA Raymond Tierney.

“Instead of upholding his duty to provide medical care, the defendant violated his duty and the victim’s trust by conducting his examination extremely inappropriately.

"Predatory behavior, especially against minors, will not be tolerated in Suffolk County.”

As part of his plea, Bernardini was required to surrender his chiropractor’s license. The judge also issued an order of protection on behalf of the victim.

At least three other women have accused Bernardini of similar abuse while being treated at his office, leading to additional charges being filed in March 2023.

The women told detectives that Bernardini inappropriately touched them between February 2021 and October 2022.

Police continue to investigate whether there are additional victims. Anyone with information is asked to contact Suffolk County Police at 631-854-8452 or call 911.

