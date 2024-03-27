Pre-Easter Storm Will Bring Periods Of Heavy Rain: Here's Track, Timing, 5-Day Forecast

Wednesday, March 27 will be cloudy with spotty rain and showers possible, although it should remain dry most of the day, according to the National Weather Service. The high temperature will be in the low 50s.

As a frontal system combines with a coastal storm moving up from the south, there will be periods of rain and drizzle Wednesday night.

Rain will become steady on Thursday, March 28, and be heavy at times, especially along the coast.

"Many of the beach communities from Maryland to New Jersey, Long Island, New York; and Massachusetts will be in for a thorough soaking," according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dave Dombek.

Thursday's high temperature will be around 50 degrees.

Rain will continue into Thursday evening before winding down overnight.

A total of about an inch of rainfall is expected during the storm, with locally higher amounts.

Skies will gradually clear by daybreak on Good Friday, March 29, leading to a mostly sunny and breezy day with a high temperature in the low 50s.

Wind speeds will be between 12 and 18 miles per hour.

Look for another sunny and pleasant day on Saturday, March 30 with a high temperature in the mid-50s.

Clouds will thicken overnight with showers possible at times.

The current outlook for Easter Sunday, March 31 calls for partly sunny skies and a high temperature in the mid-50s.

