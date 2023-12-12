Potent New Storm System Expected After Stretch Of Cold, Dry Days: Here's Timing, 5-Day Forecast

The time frame for the latest system will be Sunday night, Dec. 17 into Monday, Dec. 18, with the heaviest precipitation on Monday.

The current outlook calls for temperatures to be above freezing during that time frame, meaning there will be widespread heavy rainfall at times, with some snow in spots in northern New York and New England. Snow could extend into interior areas farther south Monday evening as the storm is expected to persist.

Some current forecast models predict between 3 and 4 inches of rainfall from the storm.

Rain could lead to flooding, causing travel difficulties on Monday.

Ahead of the system's arrival, Tuesday, Dec. 12 will be mostly sunny and brisk with a high temperature of around 40 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Wednesday, Dec. 13 will be sunny with a high temperature in the upper 30s.

Thursday, Dec. 14 will be mostly sunny with a high temperature in the mid to upper 30s.

Friday, Dec. 15 will be mainly sunny skies with a high temperature in the mid to upper 40s.

The outlook for Saturday, Dec. 16 calls for another mainly sunny day with the high temperature in the mid-40s.

