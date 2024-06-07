Suffolk County Postal Employee Charged With Stealing Thousands Worth Of Checks From Mail

Dendrick Emery, age 42, from Brooklyn, was charged on Wednesday, June 5, with grand larceny and other crimes.

He allegedly stole checks from the mail stream and then deposited them into his bank account remotely during his work shifts at a Suffolk County branch of the US Postal Service.

“The reliability of the mail service is an important part of our quality of life, and I am dedicated to doing my part to protect it,” Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney said.

Emery was caught after the USPS Office of Inspector General launched an investigation in September 2023. Shortly after, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office and Homeland Security agents joined the investigation.

According to the investigation, between February and May 2023, Emery, while employed by the Postal Service as a mail handler, allegedly stole four separate checks totaling $6,486.12 from the mail stream and remotely deposited them into his personal bank account.

Emery was released without bail because his charge is not a bail-eligible offense under current New York State law.

He is due back in court on Thursday, June 20.

