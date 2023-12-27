Post-Christmas Storm Packed With Heavy Rain Will Be Followed By Big Change For New Year's Eve

A widespread 1 to 1 1/2 inches of rainfall is expected from the system, with locally higher amounts of around 2 inches, the National Weather Service said.

Wednesday morning, Dec. 27 has started with more patchy fog with dense fog limiting visibility in some areas.

After scattered showers and rain through Wednesday morning, the rainfall will pick up in intensity in the afternoon and evening, with rain becoming heavy at times.

The daytime high temperature will be around 50 degrees.

Foggy conditions will return during the evening as the temperature holds steady in the mid-40s.

Steady rainfall will continue into around mid-morning Thursday, Dec. 28. (See the image above from AccuWeather.com.)

Thursday will be mostly cloudy and mild with a high temperature reaching the low 50s in some spots and a chance for spotty showers and rain at times.

There will be more scattered rain and showers on Friday, Dec. 29 which will be a cooler day with high temperatures in the low 40s.

Saturday, Dec. 30 will be mostly sunny with peeks of sun and a high temperature generally in the low 40s. A scattered shower can't be ruled out.

The unsettled stretch will finally end just as New Year's Eve comes on Sunday, Dec. 31.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and brisk with a high temperature in the low 40s.

For the dropping of the ball down the flagpole at Times Square starting right at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, look for mainly clear skies with a temperature right around the freezing mark as the ball completes its descent at midnight on Monday, Jan. 1.

