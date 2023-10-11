Popular Restaurant Welcomes Second Suffolk County Location

Just Salad’s newest storefront, located at 350 Walt Whitman Road, Unit 16 in Huntington Station, will open on Friday, Oct. 13, the company announced.

The new location, hot on the coattails of three other Long Island grand openings this year, will mark the B Corporation-certified company’s second Suffolk County spot.

On a mission to provide healthy and climate-conscious meals, Just Salad offers a variety of wraps, custom salads, warm bowls, soup, and a carbon-labeled menu showing the carbon footprint of each dish.

For the first two days after opening, the Huntington Station Just Salad will offer one meal for five dollars from 12-2 p.m. and again at 5-7 p.m.

Then, all day on Wednesday, Oct. 18, the store will offer a “VIP Bowl Day,” meaning any customer who brings in one of the store’s reusable bowls will receive a five-dollar warm bowl or salad.

To cap off the opening festivities, Just Salad will offer all community workers (including first responders, school staff, transit workers, and more) a five-dollar meal of their choice.

With over 70 locations spanning the East Coast, Just Salad describes itself as “home to the world’s largest restaurant reusable program and the first US restaurant chain to carbon label its menu.”

Its signature Reusable Bowl Program allows customers to purchase a reusable bowl for one dollar and receive a free topping every time they bring it back in.

