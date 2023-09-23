Popular Bakery-Café Chain Opening Relocated Restaurant In Deer Park

Popular bakery-café chain Panera Bread will hold a grand opening for its newest location, located in Deer Park at 403 Commack Road, on Monday, Sept. 25, the company announced.

It won’t be the first Panera in town, as the restaurant was previously located at 1258 Deer Park Avenue, roughly two miles away.

In addition to the typical dine-in or takeout options, the new digs boast a drive-through window for added convenience.

“We love the people in this community, and our team is excited to provide residents a new space and more ways to enjoy our fresh-baked wholesome selections,” said Tim Doherty, president and chief operating officer of Panera franchisee Doherty Enterprises Inc.

In true bakery fashion, the opening will be commemorated with a special “baguette breaking” ceremony at the hands of Melissa Mohan, president of the Deer Park Chamber of Commerce.

The first 50 customers to visit the new location will also receive free baguettes for a year.

Headquartered in Sunset Hills, Missouri, Panera Bread has over 2,000 locations in the United States and Canada.

Its menu features a variety of bakery items, pasta, salads, sandwiches, soups, flatbread pizzas, and specialty drinks.

Among its most popular items, according to Yelp, is the chipotle chicken avocado melt, made with smoked, pulled chicken, smoaked gouda, avocado, cilantro, sweet peppers, and chipotle sauce on black pepper focaccia.

Other favorites include the broccoli cheddar soup, turkey avocado BLT, and Asian chicken salad.

Find out more on its website.

