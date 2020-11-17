Suozzi Claims Victory In Long Island Congressional Race

Long Island Incumbent Congressman Tom Suozzi is declaring victory in the tight race against his Republican opponent, George Santos in the 3rd Congressional District.

Santos called to concede to Suozzi on Tuesday, Nov. 17 after the Democrat received the lion’s share of absentee ballots that have been being counted since the election two weeks ago.

When the polls closed on Election Day, Santos had a narrow lead, but Suozzi received tens of thousands of absentee ballots that pushed him over the top.

"George Santos called me this morning to concede and congratulate me on my victory," Suozzi said. "I thanked him for his call. It is a great honor to serve as a member of Congress and I look forward to continuing to work on behalf of the people I represent.

This will be Suozzi’s third term representing the 3rd Congressional District, which includes most of the North Shore of Long Island and parts of Queens.

“Our nation faces tremendous challenges and the division is distracting us from accomplishing our goals,” Suozzi continued. “I will work to try and bridge the divide and address the COVID pandemic, our unstable economy, the climate crisis, and the need to rebuild our middle class.

“I will never stop fighting for Long Island and Queens and the people of our state and country.”

