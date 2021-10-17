Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: Investigators Seek Info After Scarecrow Found Hanging By Noose At Suffolk County Senior Center
Politics

Man Dies After Being Struck By Jeep On Long Island Roadway

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
An investigation is underway after a fatal overnight crash on a Long Island roadway.
An investigation is underway after a fatal overnight crash on a Long Island roadway. Photo Credit: Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash

An investigation is underway after a fatal overnight crash on a Long Island roadway.

It happened just before 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16 in Old Brookville.

A 36-year-old man was operating a 2014 Jeep southbound on Glen Cove Road when the vehicle struck the pedestrian, Nassau County Police said.

The victim, a 58-year-old man, suffered severe trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene, said police.

The driver remained at the scene and a vehicle brake and safety check were conducted.

The victim’s identity is being withheld as the investigation into this accident continues, according to police.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.