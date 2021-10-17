Man Dies After Being Struck By Jeep On Long Island Roadway

An investigation is underway after a fatal overnight crash on a Long Island roadway.

It happened just before 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16 in Old Brookville.

A 36-year-old man was operating a 2014 Jeep southbound on Glen Cove Road when the vehicle struck the pedestrian, Nassau County Police said.

The victim, a 58-year-old man, suffered severe trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene, said police.

The driver remained at the scene and a vehicle brake and safety check were conducted.

The victim’s identity is being withheld as the investigation into this accident continues, according to police.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

