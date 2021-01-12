Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Politics

Man Charged With Burglarizing Eight Long Island Businesses, Assaulting Cop, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Southold police arrested a Greenport man in connection with eight business burgarlies.
Southold police arrested a Greenport man in connection with eight business burgarlies. Photo Credit: Pixabay/diegoparra

A Long Island man was arrested in connection with eight business burglaries, as well as shoplifting and assaulting a police officer.

Jesus Mendoza, 21, of Greenport, was arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 6, by Southold Police in Greenport in connection with eight different cases that were being investigated by the detectives which span the past several months, said Southold Police.

Following an investigation, Mendoza was found to be involved in five separate burglaries of businesses in the Village of Greenport where he broke in and stole numerous items ranging from electronics, clothing, and food, police said.

Mendoza was also charged with assault on a police officer after an officer sustained an injury to his hand while Mendoza was actively resisting arrest on other unrelated charges, police said.

He was also charged with two separate counts of petit larceny after he observed on surveillance cameras shoplifting from two local businesses and criminal trespass after he entered one store after being advised he was no longer allowed within. 

Mendoza is being held for arraignment. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.