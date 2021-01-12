Man Charged With Burglarizing Eight Long Island Businesses, Assaulting Cop, Police Say

A Long Island man was arrested in connection with eight business burglaries, as well as shoplifting and assaulting a police officer.

Jesus Mendoza, 21, of Greenport, was arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 6, by Southold Police in Greenport in connection with eight different cases that were being investigated by the detectives which span the past several months, said Southold Police.

Following an investigation, Mendoza was found to be involved in five separate burglaries of businesses in the Village of Greenport where he broke in and stole numerous items ranging from electronics, clothing, and food, police said.

Mendoza was also charged with assault on a police officer after an officer sustained an injury to his hand while Mendoza was actively resisting arrest on other unrelated charges, police said.

He was also charged with two separate counts of petit larceny after he observed on surveillance cameras shoplifting from two local businesses and criminal trespass after he entered one store after being advised he was no longer allowed within.

Mendoza is being held for arraignment.

