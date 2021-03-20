Long Island Legislator Leads State Assembly's Cuomo Investigation

A Long Island lawmaker has been tapped to run the impeachment investigation into New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Last week, State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie announced that there would be an inquiry into Cuomo, his administration, and recent allegations that have many questioning his leadership skills.

The Assembly Judiciary Committee, chaired by Assemblyman Charles Lavine, a Glen Cove Democrat, has been tasked with leading that investigation.

Lavine and the Judiciary Committee will be investigating claims of sexual harassment by at least seven women, as well as reports that the governor fosters a hostile and toxic work environment.

The investigation into Cuomo's administration is expected to be wide-ranging and will include probes into his handling of COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes, the attempted coverup, and potential safety concerns at the new Tappan Zee Bridge, whose official name is the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge.

The Assemblyman has cautioned that the inquiry could "take a good deal of time,” and the Committee has already retained an independent counsel, the law firm of Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP.

“Since Thursday, Chairman Lavine led a vigorous search for a top-flight firm to assist with the investigation. I have the utmost faith that Assemblymember Lavine and our Judiciary Committee will conduct a full and fair investigation,” Heastie said this week.

“Hiring Davis Polk will give the Committee the experience, independence, and resources needed to handle this important investigation in a thorough and expeditious manner.”

It remains unclear how long the probe into the sexual harassment claims will take before a final report is released to the public.

“The addition of Davis Polk will allow my colleagues on the Judiciary Committee, and me, to fully and fairly investigate the allegations,” Lavine said. “These are serious allegations, and they will be treated with fairness, due process, and discretion.”

Once the final report is prepared, the Judiciary Committee will make its recommendation about whether or not Cuomo should be impeached to the Assembly. If approved, it will go to a trial in the Senate.

If impeached, unlike President Donald Trump’s impeachment proceedings, Cuomo will not be permitted to stay in office, and he will have to step down, with Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul taking over in his stead.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.