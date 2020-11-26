COVID-19: Cuomo Wins An Emmy For Daily Briefings During Pandemic

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo captivated the state, country, and apparently the world with his daily COVID-19 press briefings, and will receive an International Emmy for his efforts.

The International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, which sports members from more than 60 countries and 500 companies, announced that it will be presenting an Emmy to Cuomo on Monday, Nov. 23 in a live-streamed show.

Cuomo received the Founders Award at the 48th International Emmy Awards on Monday, Nov. 23. The award was presented by International Academy President & CEO Bruce Paisner, with help from Spike Lee, Rosie Perez, Ben Stiller, Robert De Niro, Billy Crystal, Billy Joel in a special video. (See above.)

According to the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, “the briefings were carried live by New York’s local TV stations, nationally on CNN, MSNBC, Fox News and other news outlets in the U.S. and around the world.”

New York was among the hardest-hit states when the virus first made its way to America, with the number of cases and infection rate spiking in late March and April before the state "flattened the curve" after rolling back the economy and enforcing COVID-19 guidance.

During a recent COVID-19 briefing, Cuomo called the Emmy recognition “flattering” and said he was accepting the award on behalf of all New Yorkers.

The last “daily” briefing was held on Friday, June 19. In total, the briefings drew nearly 60 million viewers during the height of the pandemic.

“The governor’s 111 daily briefings worked so well because he effectively created television shows, with characters, plot lines, and stories of success and failure,” International Academy President and CEO, Bruce Paisner stated. “People around the world tuned in to find out what was going on, and 'New York Tough’ became a symbol of the determination to fight back.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.