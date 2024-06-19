Police Seize 1,500 Fireworks from Bay Shore Warehouse

The incident occurred in Bay Shore on Monday, June 17.

Suffolk County Police said the Third Precinct received a tip regarding the fireworks.

Crime Section officers responded to the warehouse, the location of which is not being released due to an ongoing investigation, and found a shipment of illegal fireworks to be shipped to a business in Suffolk County later, the department said.

On scene, officers seized a pallet containing 13 boxes of fireworks. The boxes held 1,500 fireworks with an estimated street value of $5,000.

The investigation into the fireworks is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact Third Precinct Crime Section officers at 631-854-8326.

Tips about selling illegal fireworks can be made anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

