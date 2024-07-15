Police Search For Hit-Run Driver In Crash On William Floyd Parkway In Shirley

A white box truck was traveling southbound on William Floyd Parkway in Shirley, near Flower Hill Drive, when it struck a 2015 Kia Optima at 11:15 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26.

The driver of the box truck fled the scene. The driver of the Kia sustained a minor injury.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

If you have any information about these incidents, you can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip.

You can call 1-800-220-TIPS, use a mobile app called P3 Tips (available for download on the App Store or Google Play), or submit a tip online at www.P3Tips.com."

All calls, text messages, and emails will be kept confidential.

