Wrong-Way Driver Charged With DUI After Stealing Beer In Smithtown

Speedway on Smithtown Bypass.
Speedway on Smithtown Bypass. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Long Island man is facing jail time after allegedly driving drunk and then stealing beer from a gas station.

Lance Broussand, age 37, of Hauppauge, was busted early Wednesday morning, June 8, after he was spotted driving the wrong way on Veterans Memorial Highway in Smithtown, according to Suffolk County Police.

He then stopped at a Speedway store on Smithtown Bypass at around 2:30 a.m., where he stole two cases of beer, police said.

Broussand was arrested in the store’s parking lot as he tried to leave, according to police. 

He was charged with driving while intoxicated and petit larceny.

He’s expected to be arraigned Wednesday at First District Court in Central Islip.

