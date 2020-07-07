Worker Suffers Injuries After Falling 25 Feet Into Foundation At Long Island Construction Site

A construction worker was rescued after falling about 25 feet into a large foundation at a Long Island construction site.

It happened around 11:15 a.m. on Monday, July 6 in Glen Head at 162 Linden Lane.

Old Brookville Police officers responded to an incident where the worker, age 67, fell approximately 25 feet into a large foundation pit at a construction site, Nassau County Police said.

The Emergency Services Unit rescue team performed an extrication by utilizing a mechanical hauling system with ropes and a stokes basket, police said.

The worker was packaged into the stokes basket and hauled up the 25 feet safely in stable condition, according to police.

He suffered injuries to his head and body and was transported by Nassau County Police Department’s Aviation Unit to a local hospital for treatment.

