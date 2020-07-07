Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: COVID-19: Long Island Sees Uptick In Positive Tests In Latest Three-Day Data
Police & Fire

Worker Suffers Injuries After Falling 25 Feet Into Foundation At Long Island Construction Site

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
162 Linden Lane in Glen Head.
162 Linden Lane in Glen Head. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A construction worker was rescued after falling about 25 feet into a large foundation at a Long Island construction site.

It happened around 11:15 a.m. on Monday, July 6 in Glen Head at 162 Linden Lane.

Old Brookville Police officers responded to an incident where the worker, age 67, fell approximately 25 feet into a large foundation pit at a construction site, Nassau County Police said.

The Emergency Services Unit rescue team performed an extrication by utilizing a mechanical hauling system with ropes and a stokes basket, police said.

The worker was packaged into the stokes basket and hauled up the 25 feet safely in stable condition, according to police.

He suffered injuries to his head and body and was transported by Nassau County Police Department’s Aviation Unit to a local hospital for treatment.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.