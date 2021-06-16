Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: Woman Charged With Murder After 28-Year-Old Found Dead At Long Island Motel
Police & Fire

Worker Killed In Accident At Long Island Construction Site

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
The area where the incident occurred on Shore Road in Glenwood Landing.
The area where the incident occurred on Shore Road in Glenwood Landing. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A worker was killed in an accident at a Long Island construction site.

The incident happened around 3:25 p.m. on Tuesday, June 15 in Glenwood Landing.

Nassau County Police officers responded to a 911 call at 165 Shore Road, where a man was found lying unresponsive on the ground and bleeding from his head.

The man, who was 31 years old and an employee working at a construction site, was struck on the head by an unsecured steel beam, said Nassau County Police.

The steel beam fell on the man and he became unconscious, according to police.

The man was transported to an area hospital by a Nassau County Police Department Helicopter. A Hospital physician pronounced the man dead at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday.

The man's identity is being withheld pending family notification. 

The investigation is ongoing.

Detectives request anyone with information about this incident to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.