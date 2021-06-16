Worker Killed In Accident At Long Island Construction Site

A worker was killed in an accident at a Long Island construction site.

The incident happened around 3:25 p.m. on Tuesday, June 15 in Glenwood Landing.

Nassau County Police officers responded to a 911 call at 165 Shore Road, where a man was found lying unresponsive on the ground and bleeding from his head.

The man, who was 31 years old and an employee working at a construction site, was struck on the head by an unsecured steel beam, said Nassau County Police.

The steel beam fell on the man and he became unconscious, according to police.

The man was transported to an area hospital by a Nassau County Police Department Helicopter. A Hospital physician pronounced the man dead at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday.

The man's identity is being withheld pending family notification.

The investigation is ongoing.

Detectives request anyone with information about this incident to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

