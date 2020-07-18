Worker At Long Island Group Facility Accused Of Striking, Mistreating Woman, 34

A worker at a Long Island group facility has been charged for striking and mistreating a 34-year-old female victim, police said.

Wanda Shorts, 56, of Brooklyn, is accused of striking the woman several times and mistreating the victim during meals while forcing her to eat befouled food, Nassau County Police said.

Detectives conducted a thorough investigation and Shorts was arrested without incident at 11:20 p.m. on Friday, July 17, according to police.

The incident occurred at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, April 6 in Syosset, police said.

Shorts was charged with endangering the welfare of an incompetent person or a physically disabled person. She is due to be arraigned on Saturday, July 18 in Mineola.

Detectives request anyone that may have been a victim of Shorts to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

