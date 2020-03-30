Woman, Two Men Nabbed For Violent Long Island Robbery

Three people are facing charges for their roles in a violent armed robbery in which they allegedly stole more than $100,000 in jewelry and attempted to lock a man in his own car on Long Island, police said.

Detectives in the Nassau County Police Department announced the arrests of three people for their roles in a robbery that took place at approximately 10 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17 in Valley Stream.

According to police, a 23-year-old man was sitting in a vehicle with Karina Giordano, 46, on South Cottage Avenue in Valley Stream, at which point she invited him up to her apartment.

Police said that the man entered the apartment with Giordano, a Valley Stream resident, at which point he was assaulted by a man with a handgun. A second man then jumped in and began attacking the 23-year-old while he was on the ground, according to police.

It is alleged that one man, Matthew Horan, 31, demanded their victim’s Rolex watch, and he refused. The second man, Andrew Horan, 34, then began to hit their victim’s right hand with a rubber hammer.

Their victim proceeded to remove his watch and two necklaces, which had a value of $87,000, police said. The Horans also allegedly stole two cellphones, their victim’s ID, cash and his car keys.

Giordano allegedly went into their victim’s vehicle and removed a second Rolex watch that was valued at $14,500, while the Horans taped their victim’s mouth, tied his ankle and covered his face before placing him in his own vehicle, and followed Giordano to their victim’s home, intending to access his safe.

Police said that as they drove past the Nassau County Police 4th Precinct in Hewlett, their victim was able to escape and he ran to the building for help. The three suspects then fled in both vehicles.

The investigation led to the arrest of all three, Nassau County Police detectives announced on Monday, March 30.

Giordano was charged with two counts of first-degree robbery, four counts of second-degree robbery, two counts of second-degree assault, kidnapping, conspiracy, and grand larceny.

Matthew Horan was charged with two counts of first-degree robbery, four counts of second-degree robbery, kidnapping, criminal possession of a weapon, grand larceny, and assault.

Andrew Horan, of Saddlebrook, New Jersey, was charged with two counts of first-degree robbery, four counts of second-degree robbery, two counts of assault, kidnapping, grand larceny, conspiracy and criminal use of a firearm.

Each of the three has been arraigned in First District Court in Hempstead and will appear back in court in April to respond to the charges.

