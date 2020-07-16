Woman, Two Men Charged After 22 Unregistered Firearms, Drugs Seized At Long Island Residence

A woman and two men are facing charges after being busted with nearly two dozen unregistered firearms and an assortment of drugs at a Long Island residence, police said.

Nassau County Police officers were called to the Staples Street residence at approximately 7 a.m. on Wednesday, July 15, in Farmingdale to check on the well-being of a resident.

Upon arrival, officers were given permission to enter the home, which was occupied by residents Tiffany Pawson, Eddie Fernandez and Daniel Petrizzo.

According to police, officers found various chemicals in liquid and powder form as well as numerous firearms in plain sight. Officers also observed a book titled “The Preparatory Manual of Explosives Fourth Edition, Volume 1,” prompting officers to direct everyone out of the house as a precaution.

As officers and detectives were investigating they received a search warrant and with the assistance of the Arson/Bomb Squad, Emergency Services Unit, Narcotics, and the FBI, they re-entered the home.

Police said that the search led to the seizure of 22 unregistered firearms, approximately 148 grams of an unknown drug believed to be cocaine, various pills, and numerous chemicals that can be used to create high powered explosive devices.

All three subjects were placed under arrest without further incident.

Pawson, 32, and Fernandez, 35, were charged with:

First-degree criminal possession of a weapon;

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon;

Thirteen counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon;

Manufacture of a machine gun;

Criminal sale of a firearm;

Second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance;

Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance;

Conspiracy;

Reckless endangerment.

Pawson was also charged with five outstanding warrants.

Petrizzo, 33, was charged with:

First-degree criminal possession of a weapon;

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon;

Twelve counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon;

Manufacture of a machine gun;

Criminal sale of a firearm;

Second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance;

Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance;

Conspiracy;

Reckless endangerment.

All three were arraigned on Thursday, July 16 in Mineola.

