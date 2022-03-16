Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Sites

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: Brentwood Man Killed After Colliding With Truck
Police & Fire

Woman Struck, Killed By SUV In Coram

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A woman was struck by an SUV and killed while crossing a Long Island street.
A woman was struck by an SUV and killed while crossing a Long Island street. Photo Credit: Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash

A local woman was struck and killed by an SUV while crossing a Long Island roadway.

The crash took place around 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 15, in Corman on North Bicycle Path, said the Suffolk County Police.

The victim, identified as Merlin Elizabeth Martinez, was struck by Mark Daniels, driving a 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe northbound on North Bicycle Path, while walking east across the street, police said.

Martinez, age 66, of Selden, was transported via Selden Fire Department Ambulance to Stony Brook University Hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Daniels, age 67, of Coram, was not injured, said police.

The Santa Fe was impounded for a safety check.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to call the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8252.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.