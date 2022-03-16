Woman Struck, Killed By SUV In Coram

A local woman was struck and killed by an SUV while crossing a Long Island roadway.

The crash took place around 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 15, in Corman on North Bicycle Path, said the Suffolk County Police.

The victim, identified as Merlin Elizabeth Martinez, was struck by Mark Daniels, driving a 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe northbound on North Bicycle Path, while walking east across the street, police said.

Martinez, age 66, of Selden, was transported via Selden Fire Department Ambulance to Stony Brook University Hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Daniels, age 67, of Coram, was not injured, said police.

The Santa Fe was impounded for a safety check.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to call the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8252.

