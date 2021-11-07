Woman Struck By SUV In Hit-Run Long Island Crash

Contact Us
Joe Lombardi
Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who detectives say struck a woman crossing a Long Island roadway overnight.
While crossing Jerusalem Avenue in Uniondale, the 54-year-old woman was struck by a westbound, dark-colored SUV at around 10:50 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, Nassau County Police say.

The vehicle left the scene of the crash and made a left turn, continuing southbound on Clinton Avenue, police said. 

The vehicle has damage to the driver’s side rearview mirror due to the crash, said police. 

The woman was transported to an area hospital and is listed in stable condition with an injury of a laceration to her forehead.

Detectives request anyone with information on the incident to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

