Woman Struck By Pickup Truck While Crossing Suffolk County Street, Police Say

A 67-year-old woman was hospitalized with serious injuries after she was struck by a pickup truck while crossing a Long Island street.

The Suffolk County Police Department reported that the crash happened in Selden at 8:40 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 5.

A 37-year-old man was driving a 2019 Chevrolet Colorado north on College Road and made a left turn onto Middle Country Road when the Chevrolet struck the woman who was in the crosswalk, SCPD said.

SCPD said the woman struck, identified as Linda Evangelista, of Selden, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Chevrolet was not injured, police said.

The Chevrolet was impounded for a safety check.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the crash to call police at 631-854-8652.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.