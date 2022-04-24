Woman Steals Car, Runs Over Owner In Parking Lot At Lake Ronkonkoma Church, Police Say

A woman has been accused of stealing a car and running over the vehicle's owner in the parking lot of a Long Island church.

The incident happened around 6:45 p.m. Saturday, April 23 in Lake Ronkonkoma, Suffolk County Police said.

That's when a 73-year-old St. James woman drove her 2013 Chevrolet Spark into the parking lot of St. Mary’s Church, located at 315 Lake Shore Drive, parked near the clothing bins and exited the vehicle with the motor running, according to police.

Doreen Dunbar, age 50, then approached the vehicle, got into the driver’s seat, and shut the door, police said.

The St. James woman ran to the vehicle, opened the driver’s door and grabbed the steering wheel when Dunbar put the car in reverse and accelerated, said police.

The door knocked the woman to the ground and the car ran over her legs, police said.

Dunbar continued accelerating, crashed the vehicle into a guardrail and a fence, and then fled the scene on foot, according to police.

Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct officers, Aviation Section officers and Canine Section officers responded to the scene. Dunbar was located a short time later and placed under arrest.

The St. James woman was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Dunbar, who police say is undomiciled, was transported to the same hospital for evaluation.

Fourth Squad detectives charged Dunbar with:

First-degree assault,

Second-degree robbery.

She will be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip at a later date.

