Woman Seriously Injured In LI Expressway Crash Involving Drunk Driver In Dix Hills: Police

A man has been accused of driving drunk following an overnight Long Island Expressway crash that seriously injured a woman.

It happened just after 5 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28 in Dix Hills.

A 28-year-old man was driving a 2019 Mercedes Benz G30 eastbound near Exit 51 in Dix Hills, when his vehicle struck the rear of a 2015 Nissan Sentra, Suffolk County Police said.

The passenger in the Nissan, a 63-year-old Plainview woman, was transported to Good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip for treatment of serious injuries.

The driver of the Nissan, her husband, also age 63, was not injured.

The driver of the Mercedes, identified as Sargunvir Sondhi, of Dix Hills, was charged with driving while intoxicated. Police say he was not injured.

Sondhi will be held overnight at the Suffolk County Police Third Precinct and is scheduled for arraignment at First District Court in Central Islip on Sunday, Jan. 29.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call the SCPD Second Squad at 631-854-8252.

