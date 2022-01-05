Woman Seriously Injured In Crash On Long Island Expressway In Islandia

Police are investigating an overnight Long Island Expressway crash that left a woman seriously injured.

It happened just before 7 p.m. Sunday, April 30 in Islandia.

A man was riding a 2021 Yamaha Motorcycle on the westbound LIE near Old Nichols Road, when his passenger fell off the rear of the motorcycle, Suffolk County Police said.

The passenger, Denise Chotalal, age 46, of Jamaica, Queens, was transported by helicopter to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The driver, a 49-year-old from Rego Park, Queens, was not injured, said police.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this crash to call the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.