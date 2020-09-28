Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: COVID-19: Here's Brand-New Breakdown Of Long Island Cases By Municipality
Police & Fire

Woman Rescued After Long Island House Fire Breaks Out

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
A fire broke out at a home on Sutherland Road near Page Drive in Hicksville
A fire broke out at a home on Sutherland Road near Page Drive in Hicksville Photo Credit: Google Maps

A Long Island woman was rescued by neighbors and firefighters when an electrical fire broke out.

First responders were alerted to a possible house fire with a person possibly trapped inside on Sutherland Road in Hicksville near the intersection of Page Drive, officials said.

A neighbor saw smoke coming from the home, alerted a police officer, who instructed the Hicksville Fire Department to send crews to the area at approximately 5:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 28 when the blaze broke out.

Officials said a 90-year-old woman was pulled from the home by firefighters, and transported to Nassau University Medical Center for evaluation and treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Her condition was not available late on Monday afternoon.

Crews from the Hicksville, Bethpage, Jericho, Plainview, Syosset, and Westbury fire departments all assisted in the rescue.

It is believed that the fire was caused by an electrical surge from a downed wire that fell from a nearby telephone pole, though it remains under investigation.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.