Woman Rescued After Long Island House Fire Breaks Out

A Long Island woman was rescued by neighbors and firefighters when an electrical fire broke out.

First responders were alerted to a possible house fire with a person possibly trapped inside on Sutherland Road in Hicksville near the intersection of Page Drive, officials said.

A neighbor saw smoke coming from the home, alerted a police officer, who instructed the Hicksville Fire Department to send crews to the area at approximately 5:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 28 when the blaze broke out.

Officials said a 90-year-old woman was pulled from the home by firefighters, and transported to Nassau University Medical Center for evaluation and treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Her condition was not available late on Monday afternoon.

Crews from the Hicksville, Bethpage, Jericho, Plainview, Syosset, and Westbury fire departments all assisted in the rescue.

It is believed that the fire was caused by an electrical surge from a downed wire that fell from a nearby telephone pole, though it remains under investigation.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.