Woman Rescued After House Fire Breaks Out On Long Island

A quick-thinking police officer on Long Island leaped into action and came to the rescue of a woman who found herself in a precarious position inside a burning home.

First responders in Nassau County responded to the home in Searington on Solar Lane at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, April 23, where there was a report of a house fire that had broken out.

Upon arrival, officers said they found heavy smoke coming from the roof of the door, and one person was inside.

Nassau County Police Officer Robert Simon made his way into the home through the front door, where he found a 57-year-old woman who was disoriented and standing in the middle of a room fully engulfed by flames.

Police said that Simon was able to rescue the woman, and managed to carry her outside to safety.

The woman was suffering from a rapid heartbeat after the rescue, but refused medical attention at the scene. No other injuries were reported, and there was no one else in the house at the time of the fire.

In total, 40 firefighters from Albertson, Mineola, and Williston Park Fire Departments responded to the scene, which left the home with extensive damage.

The Nassau County Fire Marshall is investigating the cause of the fire, which does not appear to be suspicious. Check Daily Voice for new information as the investigation continues.

