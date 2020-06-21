Woman, Man Facing Charges After Becoming Combative With Cops On Long Island, Police Say

A man and woman are both facing multiple charges after becoming combative with responding officers on Long Island, police said.

The incident happened Saturday, June 20 at around noontime in Westbury.

Officers were responding to a report of a woman, now identified as Courtney Stapleford, 28, of Brooklyn who was yelling and banging on the front doors of several residences near the intersection of Carle Road and Jericho Turnpike, Nassau County Police said.

Upon police arrival, Stapleford was located sitting in a 2019 Orange Subaru CTK along with a man, now identified as Travis Watkins, 29, also of Brooklyn.

The responding officers saw that Stapleford was visibly upset and Watkins had a contusion on the left side of his forehead, according to police.

During the investigation, Stapleford became verbally combative with the officer who was interviewing her, said police.

She quickly exited the vehicle, pushed the officer and attempted to strike him, said police.

Officers attempted to handcuff Stapleford, but she was physically combative and kicked an officer several times before finally being placed under arrest, according to police.

Watkins exited the vehicle and started to shout at officers demanding that they release Stapleford, and refusing to back away after being ordered to several times, police said.

When officers attempted to place him under arrest, he physically resisted, said police.

The arresting officer suffered bleeding and pain to the left hand and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Stapleford and Watkins were both charged with second-degree assault, resisting arrest and obstructing governmental administration.

Both were arraigned on Sunday, June 21 in Mineola.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.