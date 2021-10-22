Woman Killed In Upstate Crash Involving Long Island Man

A Long Island driver was involved in a fatal crash in upstate New York.

At approximately 10 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 21, New York State Police troopers responded to a crash on I-90 in Albany between the westbound exit 24 and exit 25.

Police said that Nassau County resident Jesus Estivente, age 28, of Uniondale, was driving a 2021 Freightliner tractor-trailer when he attempted to change lanes.

As the truck moved from the center lane to the left lane, it crossed the rumble strips and Estivente overcorrected, causing the vehicle to lose control, police said.

The tractor-trailer then drove through the median and center guide rail, entered the westbound travel lanes, and struck a 2019 Toyota Rav4 head-on, said police.

The tractor-trailer came to rest after it jackknifed and struck an embankment on the north shoulder, police said.

In the crash, the driver and only occupant of the Toyota, Latham resident Bernice Rostocki, age 58, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Albany County Coroner, police said.

Rostocki’s body was taken to the Medical Examiner for an autopsy.

Estivente was transported to Albany Medical Center where she was evaluated by a Drug Recognition Expert and later released.

A passenger in the tractor-trailer, Chatham resident Albert Kastener, age 50, was also transported to Albany Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The thruway was shut down for approximately five hours for all westbound traffic while State Police investigated the crash. All lanes were reopened by 3:30 p.m. on Thursday afternoon.

State Police were assisted on scene by:

Troop G Collision Reconstruction Unit,

Troop T BCI and Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit,

Troop G BCI and Victim Advocate,

Thruway Traffic Safety and Maintenance.

Police noted that the accident investigation is still pending.

