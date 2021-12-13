Woman Killed In Two-Car Long Island Crash

An investigation is underway after a woman was killed in a two-car Long Island crash.

It happened around 10:40 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12 in Old Westbury.

A 30-year-old woman driving a 2009 Chevrolet Impala exited the Westbury Manor, at 1100 Jericho Turnpike, turning east onto Jericho Turnpike when her vehicle was struck by a 2016 BMW, driven by an 18-year-old man who was traveling eastbound on Jericho Turnpike, Nassau County Police said.

As a result of the collision, the driver of the Impala suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead by a police medic at 10:46 p.m. Her identity has not yet been released.

The driver of the BMW was transported to a local area hospital for minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.