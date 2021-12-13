Contact Us
Woman Killed In Two-Car Long Island Crash

Joe Lombardi
A woman was killed in a two-car Long Island crash.
An investigation is underway after a woman was killed in a two-car Long Island crash.

It happened around 10:40 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12 in Old Westbury.

A 30-year-old woman driving a 2009 Chevrolet Impala exited the Westbury Manor, at 1100 Jericho Turnpike, turning east onto Jericho Turnpike when her vehicle was struck by a 2016 BMW, driven by an 18-year-old man who was traveling eastbound on Jericho Turnpike, Nassau County Police said. 

As a result of the collision, the driver of the Impala suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead by a police medic at 10:46 p.m. Her identity has not yet been released.

The driver of the BMW was transported to a local area hospital for minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.