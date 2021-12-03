Woman Killed In Long Island Crash Involving Drunk Driver, Police Say

A woman was killed in a Long Island crash involving a drunk driver, police say.

It happened just after 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3 in Elmont in front of 272 Elmont Road.

When police officers arrived on the scene, they discovered a 2014 BMW sedan on its side.

The investigation determined the vehicle was driving southbound on Elmont Road when it struck a parked car which caused it to roll over and strike a utility pole, Nassau County Police said.

A female passenger, 33, was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries, said police. She was pronounced dead by hospital staff a short while later.

The driver, Kwesi Williams, age 40, of Queens Village, was also injured and transported to an area hospital, according to police. After a further investigation, Williams was placed into custody.

Williams has been charged with:

Second-degree manslaughter,

Second-degree vehicular manslaughter,

Driving while intoxicated.

He will be arraigned when medically practical.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

