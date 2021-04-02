Woman Killed In Long Island Apartment Fire

A 79-year-old woman was killed when a fire broke out in a Long Island apartment complex overnight.

First responders in Nassau County were dispatched to Nicole Court in Bethpage at approximately 2:20 a.m. on Friday, April 2, where a resident reported the smell of smoke coming from an apartment building in a 55-and-over complex.

Upon arrival, crews found that there was a fire in one of the upper units in the apartment complex.

Officials said that members of the Hicksville Fire Department forced entry into the apartment and found a 79-year-old woman unconscious on the floor. She was treated by paramedics and transported to an area hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

The fire was contained in one apartment, and no other units were damaged in the complex.

The residence where the fire broke out was equipped with both smoke detectors and a sprinkler system, officials noted, which were activated by the flames.

The ID of the woman has not been released, pending the notification of her next of kin.

Police said that all other occupants of the building were evacuated safely, and no other injuries were reported.

The Nassau County Police Arson Bomb Squad, Nassau County Fire Marshall and six fire departments responded to the two-story structure to help extinguish the blaze.

It is unclear what caused the fire.

The investigation is ongoing.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.