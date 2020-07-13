Woman Killed In Hit-Run Suffolk County Crash

An 87-year-old Long Island woman was killed after being hit by a hit-and-run driver.

Suffolk County resident Elaine Schwartz, of Greenport, was killed around 7:20 a.m., Monday, July 13, on Front Street in Greenport, said the Southold Police.

According to Lt. James Ginas, Schwartz was crossing Front Street at the corner of Third Street and Front Street when she was struck by a vehicle that was making a right turn.

After striking Schwartz, the unknown vehicle left the scene westbound on Front Street, he added.

Schwartz was transported to Eastern Long Island Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

This incident is under investigation by the Southold Town Police Department.

