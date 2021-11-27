Contact Us
Woman Killed In Hit-Run Crash On Long Island Roadway

An investigation is underway after a woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash on a busy Long Island roadway.

It happened on Friday, Nov. 26, at around 5:20 p.m. in Hicksville.

Nassau County Police Department officers responded to Stewart Avenue, East of the Levittown Parkway, for reports of a woman lying in the roadway. 

Upon arrival, officers discovered the dead woman lying in the eastbound lane of Stewart Avenue.

"It appears the woman was struck by an unknown vehicle which left the scene," Nassau County Police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Neither the woman's identity nor age has been released.

Detectives request anyone with information on the incident contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.