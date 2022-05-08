Woman Killed In Head-On Hauppauge Crash

Police are investigating a crash that left a Long Island woman dead.

It happened just before 2:10 p.m. Saturday, May 7 in Hauppauge.

A 62-year-old Shirley woman was driving a 2015 Jeep westbound on Hauppauge Road when she made a left hand turn onto Terry Road and collided head-on with a 2016 Honda CR-V, Suffolk County Police said.

The driver of the Honda, Carol Anne Faulhaber, age 71, of Ronkonkoma, was transported to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore where she was pronounced dead, according to police.

The driver of the Jeep was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, said police. A male passenger in the Jeep was transported to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this crash to contact the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.