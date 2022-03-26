Woman Killed, Father, Daughter Seriously Injured In Dix Hills Crash

Police are investigating a fatal crash at a Long Island intersection.

It happened Friday, March 25 at around 5:20 p.m. in Dix Hills.

The victim was driving a 2019 Nissan SUV westbound on Vanderbilt Parkway at Village Hill Drive, when the vehicle crossed into the eastbound lane and collided head on with an eastbound 2006 Honda sedan, Suffolk County Police said. One of these vehicles then collided with a 2017 Volvo SUV also heading eastbound on Vanderbilt Parkway.

Donna Locicero, age 63, of Dix Hills, who was the sole occupant of the Nissan, was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner, according to police.

The two occupants of the Honda, a father and daughter, ages 78 and 34, both of Dix Hills, were transported to local hospitals for treatment of serious injuries, police said.

The driver of the Volvo, a 5-year-old Dix Hills man, was not injured.

The vehicles were impounded for a safety check.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the Second Squad at 631-854-8252.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.