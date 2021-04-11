Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Woman Killed After Long Island House Fire Breaks Out

A woman was killed after a house fire broke out on Long Island. Photo Credit: Pixabay/moritz320

The blaze happened in Levittown,  on Forester Lane, late Saturday morning on Saturday, April 10.

When emergy responders arrived at the scene, heavy black smoke fully engulfed the home, Nassau County Police said. 

The Levittown Fire Department was able to force entry into the home and firefighters located an unconscious 61-year-old woman, according to police. 

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene by a Nassau County Police Medic.

The Levittown Fire Department, assisted by Bethpage, Wantagh, and East Meadow Fire Departments, were able to extinguish the fire. 

"The fire does not appear to be suspicious at this time," Nassau County Police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

