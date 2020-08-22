Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Police & Fire

Woman Killed After Car Crashes Into Pole At Busy Long Island Intersection

Joe Lombardi
Unqua Road and Sunrise Highway (Route 27) in Massapequa.
Unqua Road and Sunrise Highway (Route 27) in Massapequa. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A woman was killed after her car crashed into a utility pole at a busy Long Island intersection.

The crash happened around 9:25 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22 in Massapequa.

A 75-year-old woman was driving northbound on Unqua Road when her 2010 Toyota Prius left the roadway and struck the pole, Nassau County Police said. 

The woman was transported to an area hospital where she was later pronounced dead, police said. 

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending family notification.

The crash remains under investigation.

