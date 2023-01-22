Woman Killed After Being Struck By Car While Walking Across West Babylon Roadway

A woman was killed after being struck by a car while walking across a Long Island roadway overnight.

The incident happened Saturday, Jan. 21 at about 6:30 p.m. in West Babylon.

The woman was walking across Great East Neck Road, near Evergreen Street, when she was hit by a northbound 2016 Toyota Corolla, Suffolk County Police said.

The woman, identified as Eileen O’Hara, age 78, of West Babylon, was transported to Good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Toyota, a 27-year-old West Babylon woman, was not injured.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Suffolk County PD First Squad at 631-854-8152.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.