Woman Kicks, Punches, Spits On Police Officer Following Long Island Crash

A Long Island woman was arrested after allegedly attacking a police officer following a crash in which she could not provide proof of ownership of the Mercedes-Benz.

Charmaine Grant, 22, of West Hempstead, was arrested around 11:20 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 17 in East Garden City, said the Nassau County Police.

According to detectives, officers were dispatched for a disturbance that occurred on Oak Street. Upon their arrival, they found a damaged black 2002 Mercedes Benz that had hit the median barrier.

The driver, identified as Grant, was informed the vehicle was inoperable and would need to be towed. As officers gathered the information of the vehicle, they discovered that neither the license plate nor the registration belonged to the vehicle, police said.

When Grant was asked to provide any documentation proving ownership of the vehicle, she became verbally aggressive and refused.

Grant was arrested and placed in the back of a police vehicle.

As a female officer went to sit in the back next to defendant Grant, she turned her legs toward the officer and began to kick her in the abdomen, chest, hip arm, and legs causing substantial pain.

Officers physically removed Grant from the vehicle and placed her on a stretcher, where she continued to kick and spit on officers as they secured her to the stretcher, police added.

She was transported by Nassau County Police Ambulance to a nearby hospital for assessment.

The female officer suffered chest pain and was also transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Grant was charged with:

Assault

Operating a motor vehicle unlicensed

Resisting arrest

Obstructing governmental administration

She was arraigned on Wednesday, Nov. 18, in Mineola.

