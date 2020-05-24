Woman Is Latest Person Charged With Attempted Murder In Connection To Long Island Incident

A 22-year-old woman is the second person to be charged with attempted murder in connection to an incident on Long Island that happened earlier this month.

According to detectives, while attending a party in Hempstead on Union Place at about 9:10 p.m. on Tuesday, May 5, a 23-year-old man got into a physical confrontation with two individuals.

The two then stabbed the victim multiple times in the face and body before fleeing the scene on foot. The victim was transported to a local hospital with severe injuries to his chest, heart, lungs, face and internal organs which required multiple surgeries.

On Saturday, May 23, Crystal Moore, of Uniondale was also placed under arrest in connection with the incident. She has been charged with:

second-degree attempted murder,

two counts of first-degree assault,

criminal possession of a weapon.

She is scheduled to be arraigned on Sunday, May 24 in Mineola.

The other suspect, Ernest Celestin, 21, of Hempstead, was placed under arrest on Tuesday, May 12. He was charged with:

second-degree attempted murder,

first-degree assault,

criminal possession of a weapon.

He was arraigned on Wednesday, May 13 in Mineola.

