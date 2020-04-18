Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: COVID-19: Study Reveals How Long Social Distancing Measures May Remain In Place
Police & Fire

Woman Injures Workers, Officer After Shoplifting At Long Island Stop & Shop, Police Say

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Stop & Shop on Long Beach Road in Oceanside.
Stop & Shop on Long Beach Road in Oceanside. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A police officer was hospitalized and two employees at a Long Island Stop & Shop were injured when a woman became combative after allegedly attempting to steal from the grocery store.

Police said that at approximately 6:45 p.m. on Thursday, April 16, Center Moriches resident Jemella Gilpin, 40, allegedly walked into Stop & Shop on Long Beach Road in Oceanside.

Once inside, Gilpin allegedly took multiple items from the shelves and attempted to leave without paying. When she was confronted by two store employees, a 39-year-old man and 60-year-old man, she flailed her arms causing them both to suffer minor injuries.

It is alleged that when the police arrived, Gilpin attempted to flee, again wildly swinging her arms and kicking, causing an officer to suffer an injury to his leg. Gilpin was then taken into custody and the officer was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Gilpin was arrested and charged with second-degree robbery, resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration, harassment and two counts of second-degree assault. Gilpin is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Hempstead on Friday, April 17.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.