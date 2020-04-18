Woman Injures Workers, Officer After Shoplifting At Long Island Stop & Shop, Police Say

A police officer was hospitalized and two employees at a Long Island Stop & Shop were injured when a woman became combative after allegedly attempting to steal from the grocery store.

Police said that at approximately 6:45 p.m. on Thursday, April 16, Center Moriches resident Jemella Gilpin, 40, allegedly walked into Stop & Shop on Long Beach Road in Oceanside.

Once inside, Gilpin allegedly took multiple items from the shelves and attempted to leave without paying. When she was confronted by two store employees, a 39-year-old man and 60-year-old man, she flailed her arms causing them both to suffer minor injuries.

It is alleged that when the police arrived, Gilpin attempted to flee, again wildly swinging her arms and kicking, causing an officer to suffer an injury to his leg. Gilpin was then taken into custody and the officer was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Gilpin was arrested and charged with second-degree robbery, resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration, harassment and two counts of second-degree assault. Gilpin is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Hempstead on Friday, April 17.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.