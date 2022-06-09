Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Sites

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Police & Fire

Woman Faces Charges After Raid At Illegal Smithtown Massage Parlor

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Imperial Foot Care Spa on Terry Road in Smithtown.
Imperial Foot Care Spa on Terry Road in Smithtown. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A woman is facing charges, including sex abuse, after a raid at a Long Island massage parlor.

In response to numerous community complaints, Suffolk County Police and other agencies conducted an investigation at Imperial Foot Care Spa in in Smithtown, located on Terry Road at around 4:45 p.m.  Wednesday, June 8.

Yan Fillion, age 61, of Woodside, Queens, was charged with two counts of unauthorized practice of a profession and two counts of third-degree sex abuse, according to police.

Fillion was given an appearance ticket and will be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on another date.

The Smithtown Fire Marshal issued 25 violations for fire code and building offenses. The Smithtown Building Department Inspector deemed the unit unsafe and closed the business for electrical violations.

The detail was conducted by:

  • Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Community Support Unit, 
  • Fourth Squad detectives, 
  • Property Section officers, 
  • Smithtown Public Safety/Fire Marshal.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.