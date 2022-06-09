Woman Faces Charges After Raid At Illegal Smithtown Massage Parlor

A woman is facing charges, including sex abuse, after a raid at a Long Island massage parlor.

In response to numerous community complaints, Suffolk County Police and other agencies conducted an investigation at Imperial Foot Care Spa in in Smithtown, located on Terry Road at around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, June 8.

Yan Fillion, age 61, of Woodside, Queens, was charged with two counts of unauthorized practice of a profession and two counts of third-degree sex abuse, according to police.

Fillion was given an appearance ticket and will be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on another date.

The Smithtown Fire Marshal issued 25 violations for fire code and building offenses. The Smithtown Building Department Inspector deemed the unit unsafe and closed the business for electrical violations.

The detail was conducted by:

Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Community Support Unit,

Fourth Squad detectives,

Property Section officers,

Smithtown Public Safety/Fire Marshal.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.