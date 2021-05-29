Woman Driving Drunk Faces Array Of Charges After Fatal Long Island Crash, Police Say

A Long Island woman driving drunk is facing multiple charges following an overnight crash that left one person dead and several others hospitalized, according to police.
The crash happened around 4:35 a.m. on Saturday, May 29, in Hempstead.
Tasha Brown, age 27, of Uniondale, was operating a 2016 Toyota Corolla with three passengers westbound on Front Street at Hendrickson Avenue when she struck multiple parked vehicles, Nassau County Police said.
After an investigation, Brown was arrested at 4:50 a.m.
As a result of the crash, a 29-year-old man from Massapequa who was sitting in one of those vehicles sustained serious physical injuries and was transported to a local area hospital where he was pronounced dead at 5:26 a.m. by a staff physician, police said.
All four occupants of the Corolla sustained injuries and were transported to a hospital, said police.
Two passengers -- a 28-year-old female woman and a 54-year-old man -- are in serious but stable condition, police said.
A third passenger, a 29-year-old woman, was treated and released.
Brown was admitted to the hospital as a result of her injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
Brown was charged with:
- Second-degree manslaughter,
- Second-degree vehicle manslaughter,
- DWI,
- Four counts of second-degree assault,
- Three counts of third-degree assault,
- Second-degree reckless endangerment,
- Reckless driving.
She will be arraigned when medically practical, said police.
