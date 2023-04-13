Contact Us
Woman Disappears After Leaving Bar In Patchogue, Police Say

Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department

Police are asking for assistance in locating a woman who disappeared after leaving a Long Island bar.

Heather Robinson, age 36, of Miller Place, was last seen at around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday, April 12, according to Suffolk County Police.

Detectives said Robinson got into the car of an acquaintance after leaving a Patchogue bar, located on Route 112, and never made it home.

She is described as a white female, 5-feet-8-inches tall and approximately 175 pounds with black hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Suffolk County Police department at 631-854-8652 or call 911.

