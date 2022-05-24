Woman Dies After Being Struck By Hit-Run Driver In West Islip

A woman was killed after being struck by a hit-and-run driver on Long Island, police announced.

In Suffolk County, a driver was traveling in West Islip west on Montauk Highway when a female was struck in the roadway at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Monday, May 23 near the intersection of Pease Lane.

According to police, the driver then proceeded to flee the scene, speeding away westbound from the area.

Police said that the female victim - whose name has not been disclosed pending the notification of her next of kin - was pronounced dead at the scene by a member of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The investigation into the fatal crash is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident has been asked to contact the Suffolk County Police Department’s Major Case Unit by calling (631) 852-6555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

